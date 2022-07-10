ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 02:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-11 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Ulster County in east central New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Livingston Manor, or 10 miles north of Liberty, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hurley, Woodstock, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, High Falls, West Hurley, Mount Tremper, Olivebridge, Kerhonkson, Marbletown, Denning, Cherrytown, Glenford, Palentown, Atwood, Oliverea, Shultis Corners, Pacama and Brodhead. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Hancock and south central Penobscot Counties through 545 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winterport, or 11 miles northeast of Thorndike, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bangor, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Veazie, Dedham, Orrington, Holden, Carmel, Eddington, Orland, Newburgh, Etna and Dixmont. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 173 and 183. State Highway 9 between Newburgh and Eddington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lemhi County through 345 PM MDT At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gilmore, or 36 miles northeast of Mackay Reservoir, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gilmore and Nicholia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112 expected. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Smoke Advisory#Central Interior
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Goliad, Inland Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Goliad; Inland Refugio; Victoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Victoria, northeastern Goliad and north central Refugio Counties through 430 PM CDT At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oak Village, or 9 miles northwest of McFaddin, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fannin, Schroeder, Coleto Creek Park and Oak Village. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 646 and 652. US Highway 59 between mile markers 642 and 662. US Highway 77 between mile markers 584 and 596, and near mile marker 606. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Elevated fire danger expected due to breezy conditions and low relative humidity. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS... Fire danger will be elevated due to the combination of breezy conditions and low relative humidity.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST NORTH OF THE INTERSTATE 40 CORRIDOR IN EAST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 201 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valentine, or 24 miles northeast of Kingman, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Valentine, Truxton, and Peach Springs. This includes Route 66 from mile marker 80 to mile marker 110. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Baldwin. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gateswood and Barrineau Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mason, McCulloch, San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mason; McCulloch; San Saba A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern McCulloch, Mason and southwestern San Saba Counties through 500 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pontotoc, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mason, Art, Pontotoc, Loyal Valley, Fredonia, Camp San Saba, Streeter, Hedwigs Hill, Camp Air, Hilda, Long Mountain, Grit, Katemcy, Voca, Koockville, The Intersection Of Highway 29 And Ranch Road 1222 and Us-87 Near The Mason-Gillespie County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MASON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southwest Big Horn Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Hot Springs and northwestern Washakie Counties through 330 PM MDT At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 19 miles north of Hamilton Dome to 6 miles southwest of Legend Rock State Petroglyph Site. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Legend Rock State Petroglyph Site and Hamilton Dome. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gilchrist; Southern Columbia; Suwannee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Gilchrist, southern Columbia and southeastern Suwannee Counties through 545 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Obrien, or near Ichetucknee Spring, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ichetucknee Spring, Columbia, Fort White, Lulu, Obrien, Branford and Hildreth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Garfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GARFIELD COUNTY At 254 PM MDT, The public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain producing a flash flood in Birch Creek flowing into the Escalante River. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Escalante. This includes the following streams and drainages Alvey Wash and the Escalante River. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Colorado, southern Wharton, Jackson, southeastern Fort Bend, central Brazoria and Matagorda Counties through 500 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fordtran to Ganado to 6 miles north of Markham to near Holiday Lakes. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Jackson, Angleton, Bay City, northern Freeport, El Campo, Clute, Edna, Palacios, West Columbia, Sweeny, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Ganado, Oyster Creek, Holiday Lakes, Bailey`s Prairie, Bonney and Thompsons. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116 expected. * WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nights will be quite warm with low temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Indian River, Inland Southern Brevard, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or hard-topped vehicle. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Target Area: Inland Indian River; Inland Southern Brevard; Osceola A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Indian River, southwestern Brevard and southeastern Osceola Counties through 530 PM EDT At 443 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Kenansville, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Kissimmee, Lake Marian, Kenansville, Forever Florida and Deer Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brantley; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Camden, western Glynn, Brantley, Wayne and northeastern Charlton Counties through 515 PM EDT At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Donald to 6 miles south of Gardi to 8 miles south of Hickox. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jesup, Nahunta, Gardi, Odum, Hickox, Thalmann, Everett, Raybon, Waynesville and Doctortown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jefferson, southern Newton, southeastern Hardin, Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 445 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Southeast Texas Regional Airport, or near Central Gardens, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, Evadale, Central Gardens, Mauriceville, Bevil Oaks, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff, Gist and Port Acres. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 871 and 836. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Salt Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of lightning...dry fuel conditions...and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 AND 492 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert and Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, especially areas west of I-15. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop by this afternoon. Storms will trend drier farther west and north, with little precipitation and stronger wind potential for storms along the Nevada and Idaho borders. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any storms will be capable of gusty outflow winds, especially west of I-15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Concern is higher due to recent hot and dry conditions. As such, even wetting thunderstorms may be capable of new starts.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Addison; Caledonia; Chittenden; Essex; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Rutland; Washington; Windsor SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VT . VERMONT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADDISON CALEDONIA CHITTENDEN ESSEX FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE ORANGE ORLEANS RUTLAND WASHINGTON WINDSOR
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy