Top Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: July 11 to 17, 2022
By Justin Jerkins
365thingsinhouston.com
4 days ago
Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, July 11 to Sunday, July 17, 2022. This week, you’ll things a little quieter on the sports front but still offering something to do nearly every night of the week. Catch themed nights at the ballpark, or...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two of the three new head coaches in the Big 12 aren’t really new at all when it comes to the state of Texas, the conference and the traditional Dallas-area home of the league’s football media days. TCU’s Sonny Dykes and Joey McGuire at Texas Tech have been there, done that. Dykes is the son of late former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes, was an assistant with the Red Raiders in the early 2000s and even spent a season on the staff of Gary Patterson five years before replacing the longtime Horned Frogs coach. The 52-year-old has already been a head coach in his home state, having spent the past four seasons at SMU in Dallas, about 30 miles from the TCU campus. But that was the American Athletic Conference. This is the Big 12.
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager replaced Toronto outfielder George Springer on the roster for next week's All-Star Game.The Rangers said Seager was an injury replacement for Springer. However, Springer was in the Blue Jays' starting lineup for Thursday night's game against Kansas City.Springer has been bothered by a sore right elbow since late June. He left a June 21 game against the White Sox and sat out the next three games, returning June 26 against Milwaukee."Our team comes first," Springer said. "This is something I've been managing for a while. It's four or five days of extremely valuable time to...
Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
Comments / 0