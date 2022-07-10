Top Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: July 11 to 17, 2022

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two of the three new head coaches in the Big 12 aren’t really new at all when it comes to the state of Texas, the conference and the traditional Dallas-area home of the league’s football media days. TCU’s Sonny Dykes and Joey McGuire at Texas Tech have been there, done that. Dykes is the son of late former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes, was an assistant with the Red Raiders in the early 2000s and even spent a season on the staff of Gary Patterson five years before replacing the longtime Horned Frogs coach. The 52-year-old has already been a head coach in his home state, having spent the past four seasons at SMU in Dallas, about 30 miles from the TCU campus. But that was the American Athletic Conference. This is the Big 12.

