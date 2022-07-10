Staying humid with scattered storms this afternoon and evening

Effective: 2022-07-11 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baldwin; Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama West central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Creola to 5 miles west of Stapleton, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Creola, Axis, I65 And I165, Mobile Regional Airport, I65 And AL 158 and I10 And I65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

