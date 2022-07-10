Shirley Ward, 1944 — 2022

Sidney (Sid) Roland Seymour, 90, of Sturgeon, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, MO. Services will be held at the Sturgeon Baptist Church on Monday, July 18, 2022. A visitation with friends and family will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial immediately following at Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.
James Allen Foltz, 35, of Columbia died July 7, 2022. Services will be held at 3 p.m. July 19 at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church, 5350 E. Bonne Femme Church Rd. A reception will immediately follow until 7 p.m. at The Roof, 1111 E. Broadway. Marvalea Crump, 88, of Columbia...
James Allen “Jim” Foltz, 35, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home in Columbia, Mo., following a prolonged illness. He was born on March 3, 1987, at Griffiss Air Force Base near Rome, N.Y., and lived in Ohio, Utah, Texas, Alabama, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, before settling in Missouri.
All 14 victims in a tour bus crash on Highway 54 south of Jefferson City were released Thursday from hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, according to a post from the Immanuel Lutheran Church and High School Facebook page. The tour bus crashed after its driver fell asleep at the...
A 30-year-old Columbia man was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection to the 2017 death of a 3-month-old infant. Staffone Fountain was arraigned Thursday afternoon and is being held in Boone County Jail without bond. Columbia police found...
A Columbia man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute in Springfield. Michael E. Hunt Jr., 41, was charged with one count of possession of fentanyl with the intention to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice. This indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint filed June 13 that charged the same offense.
Two people were killed Monday in Howard County when their car traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a telephone pole and overturned into a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The fatality happened at state Route 124, 0.1 miles west of County Road 409...
A piece of street art stolen from Business Loop 70 East early Wednesday has been returned, according to a Facebook post by The Loop. At approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday, “Untitled Work” by local artist Chris Foss was unscrewed and removed from where it had been displayed in front of the Columbia Senior Activity Center on Business Loop 70 East, said Carrie Gartner, executive director of The Loop Community Improvement District.
Former Rock Bridge girls golf standout Siena Minor earned a second-place finish in the Missouri Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship after shooting 1-under 70 on Wednesday at Norwood Hills Country Club in Jennings. Minor entered the final day tied for first place with Springfield’s Faith Belmear. She shot 4-under...
An adult woman was injured with a gunshot wound in a shooting early Tuesday morning in north Columbia, according to a news release from Columbia police. Around 3 a.m., Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of Doris Drive. Upon arrival, officers located the...
The 10th and Cherry parking garage will continue to undergo a scheduled deep cleaning through the end of this week, according to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department. Top levels of the parking garage will finish being cleaned by 4 p.m. Wednesday. The city said permit holders...
For nearly 50 years, the community radio station KOPN lived at the top of a steep, narrow set of stairs at 915 E. Broadway in downtown Columbia. Starting in a closet-like room at the front of the property, KOPN eventually expanded to fill the second floor of the building with its offices, library, on-air studio, production studio, living space and several storage spaces.
One sunny afternoon in mid-June, two excavators were busy hauling debris from the demolition at London Hall on the MU campus. Two other excavators were collecting metal, pipe, wires and concrete to save and reuse. It was one step in the long process of clearing and discarding the mountains of...
Two Rock Bridge High School students placed third at a Future Business Leaders of America national competition. Mika Angelovici and Shreya Dasari, both rising sophomores, represented Missouri at the competition from June 29 to July 2 in Chicago. The organization prepares students from middle school through college to become “community-minded business leaders” through “career preparation and leadership experiences,” according to its website.
Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates landed his first forward of the 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of Trent Pierce via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, product is the No. 107 player in his class, according to Rivals, and chose Missouri over offers from Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Florida and Illinois. He is a four-star prospect on all major recruiting sites.
Three Missouri football players will attend the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days that take place July 18-21 in Atlanta. Wide receiver Barrett Banister, safety Martez Manuel and defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire will travel to the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Atlanta Hotel at the CNN Center. Coach...
