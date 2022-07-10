Shirley Ward, 1944 — 2022

A Columbia man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute in Springfield. Michael E. Hunt Jr., 41, was charged with one count of possession of fentanyl with the intention to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice. This indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint filed June 13 that charged the same offense.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO