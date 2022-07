Door County Fair Ambassador Emily Guilette is excited to welcome you to the Door County Fair this August. The ambassador position is a part of the rebranding of the Door County Fairest of the Fair program that ran for the last four years, with Michaela Guilette holding the title for the virtual year in 2020 and last year’s 150th anniversary. Claire Olson and Katie Guilette also reigned over the Door County Fair for one term each. Guilette recently graduated from UW-Stevens Point and will attend Concordia University this fall en route to her goal of becoming a licensed professional counselor. She grew up bringing rabbits and chickens to the fair as a 4-H member, and she is looking forward to promoting the five-day event this summer.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO