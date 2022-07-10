ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Unvaccinated soldiers lose pay, benefits over COVID vaccine mandate

Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Jul. 10, 2022 - 02:58 - Fox News medical...

video.foxnews.com

POLITICO

Low demand for young kids’ Covid vaccines is alarming doctors

States where parents have hesitated to inoculate their children against Covid-19 are now ordering fewer doses of the vaccines for children under 5 than others, underscoring the challenge facing the Biden administration as a highly transmissible variant sweeps the nation. Experts broadly agree states shouldn’t order more doses than they...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Fauci admits that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect 'overly well' against infection

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect "overly well" against infection Tuesday on "Your World." DR. FAUCI: One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines - because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus - don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. And I believe that's the reason, Neil, why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn't protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease. And that's very likely why I had a relatively mild course. So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected - the answer is if you weren't vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday identified severe allergic reactions as a potential side effect of Novavax Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators Wednesday, and its product label in the United States warns against administering the shot to people with a history of allergic reactions to any components of the shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical Daily

What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants

Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
outbreaknewstoday.com

Japanese encephalitis in Taiwan, 3 additional cases reported

The Taiwan CDC reported three more confirmed cases of Japanese encephalitis–this includes a man in his 50s from Huatan Township, Changhua County, a man in his 40s from Dongshi Township, Yunlin County, and Taitung City. The boy under the age of 5 in Guanshan Town. This brings the total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tu Salud

Millions of HPV Vaccinations Were Missed During COVID, but There’s Good News

Through domestic and global programming as well as research, the American Cancer Society (ACS) serves as the national leader and catalyst for human papillomavirus (HPV) cancer prevention. The ACS 2021 HPV VACs Impact Report released June 22 highlights the local and regional outcomes of the organization’s work to increase HPV vaccinations. The report estimates that over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic approximately 3 to 4 million doses have been missed. Despite challenges in 2021, ACS health care partners maintained rates for 9- to 13-year-olds, growing shot series initiation by 2 percent for ages 9 to 10 and shot completion by 2 percent for age 13.
CANCER
TODAY.com

1 person has died in multistate listeria outbreak as CDC investigates source

A listeria outbreak with an apparent connection to Florida has resulted in at least 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death, according to an investigation notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Thursday. Illnesses have been reported in 10 states, but 20 of the infected people either live in or traveled to Florida within a month of being diagnosed.
FLORIDA STATE
Nature.com

One coronavirus infection wards off another — but only if it’s a similar variant

Infection with a pre-Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant protects against reinfection with a second, although the effect fades almost completely after three years. You have full access to this article via your institution. Natural immunity induced by infection with SARS-CoV-2 provides a strong shield against reinfection by a pre-Omicron variant for 16...
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Omicron Subvariants BA.4, BA.5 Dominate U.S. Coronavirus Cases as White House Sticks to Same Strategies

A pair of highly transmissible omicron subvariants that quickly changed the U.S. variant scene are not yet prompting any new strategies from the White House. BA.4 and BA.5 were responsible for more than 81% of new coronavirus cases reported last week, according to updated estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 70% of infections the week prior.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

House Democratic caucus leader claims climate change is 'largest national security threat' facing US, world

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., made the claim Wednesday that climate change is the largest threat to national security facing the United States and the world. At a news conference with the House Democratic Caucus leadership Wednesday, Crow, a former combat veteran serving on the House Armed Services Committee, discussed the National Defense Authorization Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant – called BA.2.75 – may be able to spread rapidly and get around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

Study: Flu Shots May Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

Getting your flu shot might have additional benefits. According to a recent study, influenza vaccination was associated with a 40% decrease in the four-year risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. In a study conducted two years ago, the same team of researchers found a similar connection between the flu shot and...
HEALTH
Fox News

Fox News

