Sunday forecast: Potential record high temperatures in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new variant of COVID-19 has doctors across the nation on alert, with hospitalization numbers in Nueces County steadily increasing. BA.5 is being dubbed by many experts as the worst version of the Omicron variant yet. It has proven to be more resistant to vaccines than its predecessors, and is driving up transmission rates across the country.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO