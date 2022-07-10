Sunday forecast: Potential record high temperatures in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of Wednesday, combined lake levels for the City of Corpus Christi's water supply reached 40-percent, the trigger point for Stage 1 drought restrictions. The City preemptively put Stage 1 water restrictions into effect ahead of that 40-percent trigger point, but now that we're there,...
MATHIS, Texas — If you’re standing at the edge of Lake Corpus Christi nearest to the entrance of the park, just last year you’d be completely submerged in water. The water would come up to the palm trees at the edge of the lake, but now much of the lake is dried up.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple police departments reported power outages across the Coastal Bend on Wednesday, with one even stating that ERCOT ordered the rolling brownouts. 3NEWS reached out to ERCOT and learned that is not the case. ERCOT responded to 3NEWS with the following statement:. ERCOT has not...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As of today, the lake levels at Choke Canyon are at 36.1 percent, and Lake Corpus Christi is at 50.9 percent, for a combined total of 40 percent. The following Stage 1 Drought restrictions continue to be in effect:. -Residents can use their irrigation system...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new variant of COVID-19 has doctors across the nation on alert, with hospitalization numbers in Nueces County steadily increasing. BA.5 is being dubbed by many experts as the worst version of the Omicron variant yet. It has proven to be more resistant to vaccines than its predecessors, and is driving up transmission rates across the country.
The new Reba McEntire presale password is now ready to use. Everybody with this presale information will have the opportunity to get great show tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to go and see Reba McEntire’s show in Corpus Christi!!. Here are the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) called on residents and businesses to conserve energy as triple digit temperatures in most of the state is driving record power demand. Robstown resident Augustin Betancourt is already conserving power. He says he's adjusted his thermostat and makes...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot temperatures and high humidity are recipes for disaster when it comes to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but families definitely enjoyed some fun in the sun, Sunday afternoon, right up the road at Collier pool. "It's very nice. Everyone seems to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Reconstruction of several streets in Corpus Christi neighborhoods stopped about three weeks ago with those projects left incomplete. People who live on or just use those streets have been reaching out to city leaders to voice their concerns. “When work stops, people are like, ‘What...
Gigi’s Pizza owner Adrian Garcia and his wife, Stephanie, are used to the phone ringing with orders for a pizza pie. But when the News of San Patricio was calling, that was different and unexpected. “Oh wow,” Adrian said when he was told that his pizzeria in Mathis had...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police, Fire and EMS Departments received a report of a 30-foot pleasure craft on fire in the Aransas Channel, according to a social media post from APPD. The vessel's operator was able to make it to shore safely. Due to the vessel...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day 18-year-old Jane Elizalde stops at her father's memorial at the Whispering Wind Apartments off of West Point Rd. Her father was 43-year-old Daniel Garcia who was killed by U.S. Marshals by on Oct. 5, of last year as they tried to serve him a felony warrant for cocaine distribution.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Corpus Christi, there are a few affordable housing complexes being built and there's already waiting lists for families who want to move in. “The 2017 number that we were short for low-income folks was about 6,000, and now the 2022 number is about 9,000,” said Jennifer Buxton.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local restaurant owner stepped up to the plate to make sure kids don't go without a warm meal. At the Main Street Cafe in Bishop, Texas Erica Garcia and her staff prepare for a different type of lunch crowd. "Today we have 65, the...
Comments / 0