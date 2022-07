– During this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his coaching role for WWE NXT 2.0. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Shawn Michaels on his coaching work for NXT: “It’s so much more meaningful to me outside of the ring. Again, I got a great deal of joy from performing in my day. Working with these young men and women, I guess the biggest thing is appreciating their trust, and I don’t wanna mess that up. I can get emotional about that because they come in here, they’re not sure, they’re hungry, they wanna know the way to get to WrestleMania. I take that trust so incredibly seriously, I don’t wanna betray that. I love coming here to work, it is not hard for me to do this job.”

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO