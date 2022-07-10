WEATHER TO WATCH: Warm temps Monday across the Hudson Valley; chance of thunderstorm Tuesday

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Schoharie; Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Ulster County in east central New York Greene County in east central New York South central Schoharie County in east central New York * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 353 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prattsville, or 11 miles west of Hunter, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Woodstock, Windham, Gilboa, Prattsville, West Hurley, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, Woodland Valley Campground, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper, Lanesville, Cairo, Veteran, Shandaken and Durham. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREENE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO