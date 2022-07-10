The MCU needs to get its act together

Like wielding all six Infinity Stones at once, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo say directing back-to-back Marvel movies is "not good for your health." In a new interview for their Netflix movie starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man directing duo reflected on making Marvel's two-movie Infinity Saga climax spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, grossing a combined box office of $4.7 billion worldwide. Dwarfing its first crossover event that brought together Earth's mightiest heroes in 2012's The Avengers, Marvel Studios' super-sized epic assembled the heroes of its mightiest franchises — Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy — for the first time ever.
