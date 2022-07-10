The MCU needs to get its act together

Following the release of The Boys Season 3 finale last week, the series’ showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed that certain storylines from Season 3 will lead into the debut season of its The Boys Presents: Varsity spinoff, leading to the possibility of seeing familiar characters. “There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity,” Kripke told Deadline. “Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there are certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show.”

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO