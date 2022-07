NBC's presentation of last month's U.S. Open was aggravating and did not go unnoticed as golf fans everywhere went to and past their breaking point with the ubiquitous commercial breaks and disinterest in showing shots out on the course. We bring that up not to re-litigate the past but to provide the framework for expectations headed into the Open Championship. They were low, yet in the deepest, most hopeful parts there flourished optimism that the many complaints — or simply having less inventory to rip through — would present a more palatable experience.

GOLF ・ 5 HOURS AGO