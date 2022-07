The UK’s environment watchdog is calling for massive fines and directors of polluting companies to be jailed after an “appalling” performance by England’s nine water and sewerage companies.The Environment Agency is urging Courts to impose much higher fines for serious and deliberate pollution incidents and prison sentences for chief executives and board members whose companies are responsible for the most serious incidents.The agency’s annual report shows that in 2021 the performance of the companies fell to the lowest level ever seen, adding: “Despite continuing enforcement action against those breaching environmental laws, water companies remain undeterred by the penalties currently being issued by...

