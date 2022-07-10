Man shot in the back, 4 others injured in Coney Island shooting: NYPD
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11)- Five people were injured in a shooting in Coney Island early Sunday morning, authorities said.
There was an unsanctioned pop-up party on the beach when the shots rang out near West 21St Street and the Coney Island Boardwalk at around midnight, according to an NYPD spokesman.
A 31-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the back, said the spokesman.
A 19-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, and another female, 26, were shot in the leg. Another male, 36, was struck in the chin. The four victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, police said.
Authorities found several shell casings and beer bottles along the boardwalk while investigating the incident, according to a video from the scene.
There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
More information will be posted when available.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
