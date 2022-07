While some grocery stores require a quarter for a shopping cart and your own shopping bags, Amazon and Whole Foods are giving new meaning to self-checkout. Although consumers want convenience with their shopping experience, Food & Wine reports that the new Amazon Dash Cart will be rolling into some Whole Foods locations relatively soon. The cart features artificial intelligence (AI) technology that tallies items placed into the cart and avoids the checkout line completely. These technologically advanced helpers are meant to make shopping a breeze and the process should help avoid long lines of shoppers waiting to pay for their groceries.

