Pregnant mother in Texas sparks legal debate in claiming unborn child should allow HOV travel in post-Roe era

Testimony from a key prosecutor in the statutory rape case against Roman Polanski must be unsealed, more than 40 years after the fugitive director was convicted, a California court has ruled. The ruling came one day after Los Angeles prosecutors dropped their long-standing opposition to the documents being unsealed.
Late civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune has just become the first African-American to be recognized in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. On Wednesday (Jul 13), a ceremony commemorating the unveiling Bethune’s newly placed statue took place at the U.S. Capitol. She is also the first Black person elevated by a state for this honor.
The white marble statue displays Dr. Bethune in an academic robe holding a black rose. Books stacked at the statue’s feet are also inscribed with the core values from Bethune’s last will and testament: “Love, hope, faith, racial dignity, a thirst for...
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has cleared a former police officer of criminal charges after he was accused of killing a suspect with a chokehold more than two years ago. Defense attorneys for former Las Cruces Police Officer Christopher Smelser had argued that prosecutors failed to prove to prove he knew his actions were dangerous and created a risk of death or great bodily harm to Antonio Valenzuela, 40, after he fled from a traffic stop on Feb. 29, 2020. The trial started Monday. Judge Douglas Driggers on Thursday sided with Smelser’s lawyers, ruling there was insufficient evidence for the trial to continue and dismissing the second-degree murder charge filed against Smelser. Authorities said Smelser, 29, and another police officer, Andrew Tuton, chased Valenzuela, who was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation, after he bolted from officers after his vehicle was stopped..
A BOY has been left heartbroken after his mom and half-sister vanished without a trace on a camping trip. Jill Sidebotham, 28, her ex-partner Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, were last seen at a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine on July 2. Hansen asked Jill and Lydia...
On Reddit, a woman went viral with her story about how a series of paternity tests shockingly revealed her and her husband's child isn't biologically theirs. Now, they're suing the hospital their baby was born at and trying to figure out what went wrong. "I don't know how it happened...
