Kidnaping suspect on rooftop killed in California during shooting with police

26-year-old Gustavo Castro and 2 juveniles died after a car crash in Orange; Azarie Fuller responsible (Orange, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 26-year-old Gustavo Castro, of Garden Grove, as the victim who died following a high-speed crash that also killed two juveniles and injured four other people Saturday in Orange. 19-year-old Azarie Fuller, of Exeter, CA was identified as the driver of the Nissan Altima who was responsible for the wreck. The fiery car collision took place on Glassell Street. The investigation reports showed that Fuller, three male juveniles, two female juveniles, and one male adult were inside the car when the incident happened [...]

ORANGE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO