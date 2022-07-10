ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Kidnaping suspect on rooftop killed in California during shooting with police

By Jacob Goins
aunetwork.com
 4 days ago

A California man who was on a rooftop holding a gun was...

mynewsla.com

Costa Mesa Police Shoot Burglary Suspect

A burglary suspect was shot and wounded by Costa Mesa police Wednesday. A burglary alarm was tripped at 5:18 a.m. when a suspect broke into a boat sales and repair business in the 2200 block of Newport Boulevard, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.
COSTA MESA, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD arrested a man allegedly involved in a random assault at a Northgate Market

Angel Garcia, 24, was arrested by the SAPD on Saturday and is facing charges of assaulting a shopper at the Northgate Market located at 700 S. Harbor Blvd. The assault occurred on May 29. In that incident Garcia allegedly pushed the victim, who then fell back and hit his head on the ground. The attack resulted in substantial head trauma to the victim, who was hospitalized.
SANTA ANA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

7-Eleven offers $100K reward for arrest in deadly holdups

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered a $100,000 reward Wednesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others. A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

26-year-old Gustavo Castro and 2 juveniles died after a car crash in Orange; Azarie Fuller responsible (Orange, CA)

26-year-old Gustavo Castro and 2 juveniles died after a car crash in Orange; Azarie Fuller responsible (Orange, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 26-year-old Gustavo Castro, of Garden Grove, as the victim who died following a high-speed crash that also killed two juveniles and injured four other people Saturday in Orange. 19-year-old Azarie Fuller, of Exeter, CA was identified as the driver of the Nissan Altima who was responsible for the wreck. The fiery car collision took place on Glassell Street. The investigation reports showed that Fuller, three male juveniles, two female juveniles, and one male adult were inside the car when the incident happened [...]
ORANGE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed at South Los Angeles Party Identified

County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell Knight was shot at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Pedestrian Killed in Pomona Hit and Run

POMONA (CNS) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck in a hit and run collision in Pomona and Tuesday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau were called at approximately 9:33 p.m. Monday to Holt Avenue and New York Drive where they found a man between 30 to 40 years old suffering from severe injuries.
POMONA, CA
crimevoice.com

Convicted felon arrested after shooting pellet gun into residences and near public area in Fountain Valley

A convicted felon from Fountain Valley was arrested after he was accused of shooting a high-powered pellet gun into people’s homes and near a public area. The suspect, 42-year-old Joseph Pham, was arrested following a residence search that yielded a variety of illicit items, including methamphetamine, narcotics paraphernalia, ammunition, high capacity magazines, hunting scopes, two ghost guns (a Glock 43 handgun and an AR-15 rifle), and additional high-powered pellet guns and handguns.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA

