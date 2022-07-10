ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Security camera catches car crashing into Tennessee donut shop

By Jacob Goins
aunetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver of a car that crashed through the front...

www.aunetwork.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Associated Press

Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has cleared a former police officer of criminal charges after he was accused of killing a suspect with a chokehold more than two years ago. Defense attorneys for former Las Cruces Police Officer Christopher Smelser had argued that prosecutors failed to prove to prove he knew his actions were dangerous and created a risk of death or great bodily harm to Antonio Valenzuela, 40, after he fled from a traffic stop on Feb. 29, 2020. The trial started Monday. Judge Douglas Driggers on Thursday sided with Smelser’s lawyers, ruling there was insufficient evidence for the trial to continue and dismissing the second-degree murder charge filed against Smelser. Authorities said Smelser, 29, and another police officer, Andrew Tuton, chased Valenzuela, who was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation, after he bolted from officers after his vehicle was stopped..
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Daily South

Tennessee Walmart Employee Helps Rescue Kitten From Vending Machine

Lindsey Russell, a Walmart employee in Morristown, Tennessee, was on a break earlier this month when she heard what sounded like an animal yelling near the front of the store. As she approached the vending machines she realized it was a kitten meowing from inside the Pepsi machine. "I tried...
MORRISTOWN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy