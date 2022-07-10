ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Key, FL

SUMMER YOUTH ICE SCULPTURES

By PATTY JETT
Cedar Key News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the Tuesday, July 5th, the children at the city of Cedar Key's Summer Youth Program were given...

cedarkeynews.com

Cedar Key News

CEDAR KEY LIBRARY SUMMER 2022

Summer is a great time to explore Florida! And, until September 12, 2022, your library card is your pass to adventure with the Real Florida Reader State Park Pass. Florida has 175 state parks that showcase our beautiful state’s natural and cultural resources. This summer, Florida public library card holders can check out the Real Florida Reader state park pass at their local library and enjoy free entry into most Florida State Parks. The pass can be checked out for a three-day period and is limited to eight people per entry.
CEDAR KEY, FL
Cedar Key News

CKAC OFCA 2023 CALL REMINDER

Each year this Old Florida Celebration of the Arts (OFCA) chooses a theme for its Annual Design Contest and this year the theme is Island Life. The OFCA working committee hopes that this theme will inspire a creative design that will be used to promote the Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key planned for April 1 & 2, 2023.
CEDAR KEY, FL
Cedar Key News

OBITUARY DONALD J. MILLER

Donald J. Miller (Pop), 77 of Cedar Key, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 8 at the Gainesville Veterans Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Don was born in Cedar Key and was a lifelong resident of the area. fisherman who loved the outdoors but most of all...
CEDAR KEY, FL
Cedar Key News

CKWSD MET - 11 JULY 2022

Editor's Note: The July 25 S[ecial Meeting noted below has been changed to July 26 at 5 pm. On Monday, July 11, 2022, at its monthly meeting, the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District met with its new General Manager James McCain and General Counsel Evan Rosenthal in place. MILLAGE...
CEDAR KEY, FL
Cedar Key News

LEVY ELECTIONS: NEW TECHNOLOGY

LEVY COUNTY UNVEILS NEW VOTING TECHNOLOGY FOR VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES. Available for the first time in the upcoming Primary Election, Levy County is offering an accessible option for voters with disabilities to access, mark, and print their ballot from home, using their home computers or smart devices. Supervisor Tammy Jones stated "previously, voters who could not see, hold, or mark a paper ballot could not vote by mail independently and privately. This service is considered a more secure method of transmitting ballots to disabled voters who cannot vote at the polls on Election Day."
LEVY COUNTY, FL

