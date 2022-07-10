SUMMER YOUTH ICE SCULPTURES

LEVY COUNTY UNVEILS NEW VOTING TECHNOLOGY FOR VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES. Available for the first time in the upcoming Primary Election, Levy County is offering an accessible option for voters with disabilities to access, mark, and print their ballot from home, using their home computers or smart devices. Supervisor Tammy Jones stated "previously, voters who could not see, hold, or mark a paper ballot could not vote by mail independently and privately. This service is considered a more secure method of transmitting ballots to disabled voters who cannot vote at the polls on Election Day."

