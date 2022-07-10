ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Police: Florida woman hides mother’s body in freezer

By Associated Press
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyR8Q_0gafbMVt00
Florida woman hid dead mother in freezer to continue receiving her disability benefits, police say

SEBASTIAN, Fla — A Florida woman was charged with failing to report her mother’s death more than two months after the woman’s body was found in a freezer in the home they shared.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The woman, 64, was arrested Thursday and also charged with tampering with evidence. Her 93-year-old mother’s body was found after a welfare check was conducted in late April, according to the Sebastian Police Department’s Facebook page. The daughter told investigators she bought the deep freezer and put her mother’s body in it so she could keep receiving her disability payments.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The department said an investigation showed the woman died of natural causes and that she was dead for two weeks before her body was put in the freezer. Investigators searching the property found a heavily stained mattress hidden in thick brush and covered with cut palm leaves, police said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The woman was being held in the Indian River County jail on $10,000 bond. Online jail records didn’t list a lawyer for her.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Video shows manatee borrowing child’s surfboard at Florida beach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It was a close encounter of the marine kind in Florida, when a manatee decided to try out a child’s surfboard. Leesa Blais shared video of the interaction on Facebook, showing the playful encounter in the Fort Pierce Inlet. The video shows her son, Evan, on a surfboard, as a manatee swims beneath it. The manatee nudges the board, and eventually puts its flipper on top of it, effectively taking it from the child.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Click10.com

Deputies: Miami women arrested after botched jewelry store heist

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. – Three women from Miami were arrested after a brazen attempted jewelry heist in Martin County. Deputies say Trellony Barr and Maria De La Cardidad Mendoza tried to snatch a necklace from a worker at Royal Jewelers in the Treasure Coast mall on Tuesday. The store...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

Autopsy reveals cause of death for 6-month-old in Cocoa

SHARPES, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office released new information on the death of an infant in Cocoa. Deputies responded home on Yarber Avenue Saturday night after the 6-month-old's mother said the infant was not breathing. The child was unresponsive when they arrived. The 6-month-old was...
COCOA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sebastian, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sebastian, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

6-month-old who died at Cocoa home drowned after being left in bathtub | autopsy

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A six-month-old infant who died after being found unresponsive Saturday at a home in unincorporated Cocoa reportedly drowned, according to autopsy results released on Tuesday. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother called 911 Saturday night after her child was not breathing. Deputies responded...
COCOA, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: July 13, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman struck, killed by train in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday in Titusville, according to the police department. The Titusville Police Department said officers responded to Hopkins Avenue near Sycamore Street around 6:50 p.m. where they found the woman. [TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as...
TITUSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Freezer#Violent Crime
WESH

Man charged with premeditated murder in deadly ﻿Kissimmee shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened at Saint Tropez Court on June 3 in Kissimmee. Deputies discovered victims injured during the shooting and one dead. Alejandro Armando...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Action News Jax

Arrest made after body of 93-year-old Florida woman found in freezer

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of hiding her mother’s dead body in a freezer so she could keep receiving her Social Security benefits, authorities said. Michele Renee Hoskins, 64, of Sebastian, was arrested Thursday and charged with failing to report a death and tampering with evidence, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
SEBASTIAN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
spacecoastdaily.com

Two Men Indicted for First-Degree Murder by Brevard County Grand Jury

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Grand Jury indicted 48-year-old Cory Lyle for First-Degree Felony Murder, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, two counts of Grand Theft Firearm plus one count of Grand Theft. In another case, the jury also indicted 25-year-old Amos-Alize Jones Jr. for two counts of...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Study shows this Central Florida city ranks No. 1 in pedestrian deaths

ORLANDO, Fla – The Daytona Beach area was ranked number one and Metro Orlando number eight in the top 20 most dangerous metro areas for pedestrian deaths in 2022, according to Smart Growth America. The Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville metro area was ranked number 12. [TRENDING: Orange County deputies suspended after...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

The Ugliest House of the Year

Bernardo Mazzucco won the title of “The Ugliest House of the Year” 2021 in a competition sponsored by HomeVestors, the original “We Buy Ugly Houses” company. After a fiercely competitive national vote, Mazzucco won the highly sought-after prize, beating out nearly 10,000 homes. While this award...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

SpaceX rocket to launch on resupply mission to space station from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch to the International Space Station on Thursday from Florida's Space Coast. A robotic Dragon capsule will hitch a ride aboard the rocket from Cape Canaveral on the CRS-25 resupply mission. According to Space.com, CRS-25 will mark the 25th time that SpaceX has sent a robotic resupply craft to the ISS for NASA.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy