PHILS BROGDON MAKING REHAB APPEARANCE TODAY FOR IRONPIGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino is back on the injured list — the first real hiccup for the New York Yankees’ rotation this season. The oft-injured Severino was placed on the 15-day IL on Thursday, one day after leaving his start against Cincinnati with right shoulder tightness. Severino had an MRI that showed a low-grade strain to his right latissimus dorsi muscle. Before the team even announced the test results, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged it was likely the right-hander would miss some time. “I don’t think it’s (anything) bad,” Severino said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO