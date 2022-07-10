ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

PHILS BROGDON MAKING REHAB APPEARANCE TODAY FOR IRONPIGS

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILS WHEELER (1.53 ERA IN LAST 13 STARTS) NOT ALL-STAR WORTHY?!. PHILS ACES WHEELER, NOLA LEFT OFF ALL-STAR ROSTER — FOR NOW!. Basketball big-five-basketball-news BIG 5...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Yanks put Severino on IL with lat strain, activate Loáisiga

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino is back on the injured list — the first real hiccup for the New York Yankees’ rotation this season. The oft-injured Severino was placed on the 15-day IL on Thursday, one day after leaving his start against Cincinnati with right shoulder tightness. Severino had an MRI that showed a low-grade strain to his right latissimus dorsi muscle. Before the team even announced the test results, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged it was likely the right-hander would miss some time. “I don’t think it’s (anything) bad,” Severino said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Senators sign forward Josh Norris to 8-year, $63.6M extension

Norris' eight-year extension carries a $7.95 AAV. Norris, 23, had a breakout campaign for Ottawa in 2021-22. In his first full season with the Senators, Norris finished first on the team in goals (35) and third in points (55). A first-round pick by the Senators in 2017, Norris made his...
NHL
The Spun

23XI Racing Announces A Decision On Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy