PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, will consider an urgency ordinance regarding appointments to the Planning Commission. The ordinance is necessary because the Council changed from four districts and a mayor elected from the city at-large to five council districts. This conflicts with the existing appointments to the Planning Commission, in which the four council members each nominated a commissioner from their district, with the mayor making the appointment and one commissioner selected by the mayor from the city at-large.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO