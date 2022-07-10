Lyons Woman Arrested For Robbery & Harassment

MEXICO — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Fulton man following an investigation stemming from a fatal domestic dispute. Juan Rivera, 47, of Fulton, was arrested Wednesday following an incident that occurred on Jan. 29. Following an investigation by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, it was determined that Rivera was operating a vehicle on Tubbs Road in the town of Mexico, where he was involved in a traffic accident when his vehicle collided with a pole.

FULTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO