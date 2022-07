CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether you’re on the banks or on the water, Blazing Paddles Paddlefest will give everyone an opportunity to enjoy the Cuyahoga River on July 22 and 23. The festival, put on by local nonprofit Share the River, will include a recreational paddle and float, along with several competitive races. A “pre-paddle” and “after-paddle” expo at Merwin’s Wharf’s green space will also take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. on July 22 and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on July 23, according to a press release. The expo will feature live music by Bonnis & the King, and food and drinks available for purchase.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO