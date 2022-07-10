ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Vista, CA

Bodies found of three who helped rescue child

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

RIO VISTA, Calif. — Authorities recovered the bodies of three men who went missing after being swept away by a river current in Northern California shortly after helping to rescue a child over the holiday...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Cal Fire responds to second fire in Solano County

CORDELIA, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a brush fire near Interstate-80 and Lynch Road in Cordelia on Wednesday afternoon, dubbed the Red Fire. It is approximately two acres in size and is 50% contained, Cal Fire said. It was the second fire that broke out in Solano...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Body of missing Winters teen recovered from Putah Creek

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body retrieved from Putah Creek on Sunday is that of Eduardo Fierros, a Winters teenager who went missing after crashing a truck near Lake Solano County Park. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff,...
WINTERS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Pulled From Creek Officially Identified As 18-Year-Old Winters High Graduate Eduardo Fierros

WINTERS (CBS13) – The body pulled from Putah Creek this week has been identified as that of missing 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros. Fierros went missing back on July 3 after the truck he was in crashed into the water near Putah Creek Road and Canal Lane.  Search crews scoured the area, but it wasn’t until July 10 that a body was found in the water. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says they have since identified the body as that of Fierros. Friends and family of Fierros say he had just graduated from Winters High School and was ready to head to Sacramento State. The other person who was in the vehicle survived the crash. Exactly what led up to the truck crashing into the water is still under investigation.
WINTERS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Rio Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rio Vista, CA
City
Rescue, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Joaquin, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Rio Vista, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
SFGate

6 arrested in beating death outside Bay Area laundromat

HAYWARD (BCN) Two more suspects were arrested this month in connection with the gang-related beating death last year of a 25-year-old man outside a Hayward laundromat, police said Wednesday. A total of six men are now in custody, suspected in the October death of Hayward resident Yeison Yonatan Toroc, authorities...
HAYWARD, CA
FOX40

Body recovered from creek near area where teen went missing

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing. According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. Deputies arrived on the scene just after midnight where they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person Reportedly Seen Jumping Off Rio Vista Bridge, Search Underway

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A search is on in the Sacramento River after a person was reportedly seen jumping into the water from the Rio Vista Bridge late Tuesday morning. The Rio Vista Fire Department says their crews – along with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the US Coast Guard, and other agencies – were searching the water. When its crews arrived at the area, they spotted a person swimming in the water near a channel marker, the fire department said. However, before a law enforcement boat could reach the swimmer, that person went under and was not seen again. Fire personnel assisted...
RIO VISTA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Grass fire in Solano County spreads to 50 acres, no containment

CORDELIA, Calif. - A fire in Solano County has grown to 50 acres and has zero percent containment Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire officials say. The agency's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit responded to a vegetation fire near the 60 block of Sky Valley Road in Cordelia. The agency first reported the fire on social media at 5:22 p.m. Skyfox spotted the fire over Lake Herman as early as 4:43 p.m.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#California State Parks#Swimming#Boating#Accident
FOX40

SacRT: Altercation on light rail train leads to shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An altercation on a light rail train in Sacramento ended with one person being shot, SacRT police told FOX40.  SacRT said two men were involved in the altercation.  The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There is currently no information on the shooter.  SacRT police […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family of 3 men who drowned in Delta after saving child host fundraiser to send bodies back home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Family and friends are trying to honor the lives of three men who drowned in the Delta while trying to rescue a child who fell in the water. The three men disappeared in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County, and their bodies were discovered days later, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County Resident Suspected Of Starting Numerous Wildfires In West Point Area

SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – A suspect is under arrest in connection to a number of apparent human-caused wildfires in Calaveras County. Cal Fire says, over the past few months, they’ve been investigating several wildfires in the West Point area that were suspected to have been the result of arson. Investigators have since identified West Point resident Sandy Sims as a suspect in the cases. Sims was arrested on Monday and is facing multiple charges of arson to wildland and arson during a state of emergency. Authorities say Sims is being held at Calaveras County Jail without bail.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man pleads no contest to selling fentanyl to teen that died

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl to a Rocklin teen who overdosed and died in December 2020. On Tuesday, Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, pleaded no contest to all charges regarding the death of Rocklin teenager Zachary Didier, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hayward homicide suspect captured in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said a wanted homicide suspect from a Hayward murder was arrested in Soledad Wednesday. Victor Lucero, 31, of Oakland, was taken into custody at the Foods Co parking lot without incident, according to police. A compliance search was conducted at a home on Ledesma Street, but it is unknown if additional evidence was found.
SOLEDAD, CA
KRON4 News

New images emerge of Alexis Gabe before disappearance

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A family’s desperate search for answers continues more than six months after their daughter was last seen.  Alexis Gabe of Oakley disappeared on January 26th, in June police announced that they believe she was killed. KRON4 News spoke to her father Tuesday afternoon about where police are now searching for her […]
OAKLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy