ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) -- A collision center in St. Matthews said they are facing a problem they have never seen before: Gas being stolen from fuel tanks parked on the lot. Jump starting cars and driving them behind locked gates is what the crew at Joe Hudson's Collision Center is now forced to do after falling victim to a crime they've never seen.

SAINT MATTHEWS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO