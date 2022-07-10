Remains found in Indiana in 2003 those of Columbus man

(Connersville, IN)--The Indiana State Police has recently joined in the investigation into the disappearance of Denise Pflum. Denise was 18 when she disappeared in Fayette County way back in 1986. According to a moderator of a social media page dedicated to obtaining new information, Denise’s family recently reached out to the state police and asked that agency to become involved. Now, state police investigators will be working with local law enforcement. Last month, the moderator received an anonymous envelope with additional information about the case. The sender of that envelope has still not come forward.

