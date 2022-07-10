ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Remains found in Indiana in 2003 those of Columbus man

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A body found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified as that of a Columbus man. Daniel Diaz was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near...

