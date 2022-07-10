Pytcher Real Estate Group: ‘If You Can’t Buy It, Build It’

Twin Peaks is slated to open its first location in Plano along North Central Expressway. (Courtesy Twin Peaks) Sports bar and restaurant Twin Peaks is slated to open a new location at 3312 N. Central Expressway, Plano. Twin Peaks offers wall-to-wall televisions showing sporting events, draft beer served in frosted mugs, a scratch kitchen and more. Construction on Twin Peaks’ new 6,765-square-foot building is set to begin in September and continue into March of next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The estimated cost for the restaurant is $2.78 million, per the listing. A phone number and an opening date have not yet been announced for the restaurant. www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com.
