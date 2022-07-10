ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Pytcher Real Estate Group: ‘If You Can’t Buy It, Build It’

By Shelby Skrhak
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joseph Pytcher has a unique value proposition for potential home buyers and real estate agents: “If our brokerage clients can’t find a home on the market to purchase, we can build them the luxury custom home they want.”. Pytcher is owner and founder of the Pytcher Real...

