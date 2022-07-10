ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

"God, but." ", but God."

By Jennifer Thore
 4 days ago
Lately, I've found myself questioning what is going on. I know I can't be the only one. I can't tell you how many times in this past semester I've literally stopped in the middle of a situation and looked up and just asked, "God, what?" I'm very much guilty of this and trust me when I said I felt the guilt later on when I realized that He has a reason for every situation – even if I don't understand it at the time. For the past few weeks I've had the words "God, But. But God." stuck in my head. And that's when it hit me.

Am I patient with God? Am I trusting of God? Why do I question so much? Although it's human instinct and God would rather us feel something than nothing at all towards situations, I felt a ping in my heart at that very moment but left it be. And that's when honest people in your life come along. My boyfriend, who is a very, I mean very, honest person (it can be a blessing and a curse at times, jk), decided to hit me with the truth one night. We were walking outside going to the car and I was just going on and on about life and how nothing was going right for me and he stopped me and was like "why aren't you trusting God right now? Breathe." At first, I was a little offended but then I realized that's what I needed to hear. I needed to hear it from someone else. So thank you, God, for giving me some honest people in my life… But let's get to the point.

Here's some food for thought: Maybe we should change "God, but" to ", but God." When something happens in life, we say one or the other. "I know that God's in control, but it just doesn't seem like this is going to end." Or "I know this situation is complicated and seems unbearable, but God is in control." We tend to worry about things and what the outcomes are, but we should be well aware that God knows everything – He knows every outcome, every reason, every little thing. It's unfathomable to think of what He knows about us, but we tend to fail at trusting in Him. Life can be tough, but God is bigger than any situation that we've ever been in. So let this be the time that we change our outlook. "God, but." to ", but God." It's helped change my perspective, and I can only hope that it can help whoever reading this, because maybe it's what you're needing to hear right now.

Psalm 56:3 says "When I'm afraid, I put my trust in You." Speak this every single day and take your perspective into consideration always. I hope that whoever is reading this, this is what you were needing to hear right now, especially if you're in school or in college or about to graduate or even if you're just going through some things right now. God bless ya and I love ya!

