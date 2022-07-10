ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Corn Hill Arts Festival opening day garners praise from artists

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Day one of the Corn Hill Arts Festival is in the books. It's back this weekend after two years off because of the pandemic. Because of that, artists haven't...

www.whec.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Lineup announced for 11th edition of Rochester Fringe Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Organizers of the Rochester Fringe Festival have announced the full lineup for the 11th annual event. There will be more than 500 shows at more than 30 venues in the city. Guests will enjoy everything from comedy, dance, kids’ fringe, and multidisciplinary shows, to music, spoken...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
wdkx.com

Free, Free, Free! Movies With A Downtown View

Looking for something to do and to keep the entire family entertained for FREE?!. Movies With A Downtown View is a good place to start because it’s free and if you get there early Foodlink will provide snacks to the first 200 hundred people!. This Friday July 15th the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Blue’s Clues and You! Live on Stage coming to Kodak Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Blue’s Clues and You! Live on Stage is coming to the Kodak Center on Wednesday, October 12, at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15. Tickets start at $35.50 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. online here and in person at the Kodak Center Box Office (open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.).
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Victor Music and Food Festival announced for August

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Victor Music & Food Festival announced the return of the event this summer on August 13. Officials said the event is free and will feature food trucks, such as Firemen’s Chicken BBQ, Roll’n Deep, and Two Guys. Beer and beverage tents are also available.
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community Foundation awards nearly $300,000 to 61 Arts Nonprofits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Sixty-one area nonprofits and community organizations have been awarded a total of $296,730 for arts programming as a result of a new partnership between Rochester Area Community Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). Each nonprofit or public organization received a one-time...
ROCHESTER, NY
Festival
WHEC TV-10

50TH Annual Roc Pride Picnic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Genesee Valley Park was filled with colors of the rainbow as hundreds gathered for Rochester’s 50th annual Pride Picnic. People at the event tell News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey that festivals and parades are fun to be at, but there's a meaning behind them. For the events...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester loses local LGBTQ+ pioneer and historian Evelyn Bailey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - It's a sad day in Rochester as many are mourning the loss of a local LGBTQ+ pioneer, and historian. Evelyn Bailey passed away Wednesday morning leaving behind a legacy of change for the community. News10NBC talked to people who worked alongside Bailey who meant so much...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

"ROC SweatFest" returns to Rochester to raise money for a good cause

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A festival that drives a healthy lifestyle and gives back to the community returns to Rochester next weekend. “Roc SweatFest" is in a way, exactly what it sounds like. Organizers say it's a call to action. To remove barriers keeping people from integrating exercise into their daily lives.
ROCHESTER, NY
Herbie J Pilato

My "Hike for Hope" Memories in Rochester, New York

Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Who abandoned this dog?

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — Who abandoned this dog? Officials with the Ontario County Humane Society say this brown boxer mix was found tied to a tree on spring street in the village of Clifton Springs late Monday night. A woman saw the dog and flagged down a driver...
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Iglesia basketball camp working to bring Rochester community together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Iglesia basketball camp have been working hard at North Village Park to strengthen the community — one shot at a time. The camp focuses on young people with local law enforcement agencies through a love for sports and to teach them the fundamentals not only of basketball, but also the fundamentals of basic life skills like communication and working together.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD and City seek 'Pillars of Hope' to mentor students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — You can be a pillar of hope in the Rochester City School District. The district is looking for Black and Latino professionals to mentor kids this upcoming school year. Elementary and middle school students will be matched up with adults who look like them. The...
ROCHESTER, NY

