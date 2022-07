For the third year in a row, young Hunter Peterson celebrated his birthday in the most heartwarming way: by bringing a little comfort to children who could potentially be facing some of the scariest moments of their lives. The youngster came up with the heartening tradition just before his 7th birthday in 2020 when he asked his friends and family for stuffed animals instead of conventional birthday presents so that he could donate the toys to the Kenosha Police Department for children in bad or scary situations. That year, Hunter handed over 111 stuffed animals to the department. Last year, he gave away nearly three times as much and donated 308 stuffed toys.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO