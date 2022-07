CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- From Wake County to Johnston County, another day of rain kept most people inside on Sunday as parts of trails and roads were flooded. The Neuse River at Smithfield was close to reaching minor flooding at 15 ft. as of 8 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service forecasts the river level to reach another foot more, at 16 ft. sometime overnight.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO