Have you ever had a mochi donut before? If not, your chance will be coming later this year when Mochinut opens in Wichita. The chain based out of California but originating in Hawaii is aiming for a fall opening. They will be taking over the former Subway space that most recently held Da Chicken Shak & More at 343 S. Greenwich Road. In case you’re wondering, Mochinut will be utilizing the drive-thru.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO