What is an Amazon Echo Dot?

By Jon Gilbert
Android Police
Android Police
 4 days ago
The Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) is a voice-controlled smart speaker with integrated Amazon Alexa support. It can control smart home devices like your smart plugs or thermostats, connect with Alexa devices outside your home, or function as a Bluetooth speaker. What does the Amazon Echo Dot do?. In...

