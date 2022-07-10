What is an Amazon Echo Dot?

I've been an Nvidia stan on Android since the very first Shield TV launched all the way back in 2015. As a matter of fact, I'm still running my 2015 Shield in my living room, and I have been since its release, and the damn thing is still supported somehow, seven years later. Nvidia's commitment to supporting Android is unparalleled, that much is clear. But I'm not here to talk about the OG Shield, nope. I'm here to direct your attention to the Amazon Prime Day sale for the latest model of the Shield TV Pro, a streaming box that I've been running in my bedroom since the Tegra X1+ device launched in 2019, and thanks to that exceptional chip; the Shield TV Pro can upscale content like no other box on the market, the very reason I volunteered to write this article, as the device is at an all-time low at $170, making Prime Day the perfect day to pick up one of my favorite Android devices.

