GRAFTON -- Join us Wednesday, July 13, for an event surrounding what has been called the Coast Guard’s greatest small boat rescue off the coast of Cape Cod in 1952. Author Mike Tougias will be joining us from 7-8 p.m. to discuss "Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard's Most Daring Sea Rescue" that he wrote with Casey Sherman on which the movie (of the same name) is based.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO