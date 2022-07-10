ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Government meetings listing 7-10-2022

Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Monday

Laramie County Library Board of Directors, noon, The Office Bar and Grill, 1600 Pershing Blvd.

Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m., Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online.

Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High School, 502 Maple St., Pine Bluffs.

Tuesday

Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm .

Wyoming Council for Women’s Issues Special Meeting, 6 p.m., virtual. Registration is required for the meeting, go to https://wyo-dws-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EqvQChjQQ4a0F12fkLHs6g .

Wednesday

State Building Commission, 8 a.m., Conference Center Auditorium, Capital Building Extension, 200 W. 24th St., and online at https://tinyurl.com/bd9nnydf .

Thursday

Wyoming Certified Real Estate Appraiser Board, 9 a.m., Suite H of the Real Estate Commission and Certified Appraiser Board Office, 2617 E. Lincolnway.

Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 3 p.m., Airport Terminal Conference Room, 4020 Airport Parkway. A public hearing will be held on the annual operating budget, which copies of are available at http://www.cheyenneairport.com/.

Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online.

Wyoming News

