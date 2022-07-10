S&P takes some UW bonds off of negative outlook

Standard and Poor’s, in a report publicized on June 30 by Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier, cited a brighter picture for the energy industry for University of Wyoming-related bonds.

CHEYENNE – A major credit ratings firm has lifted its negative outlook on some University of Wyoming-related bonds.

Standard and Poor’s, in a report publicized June 30 by Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier, cited a brighter picture for the energy industry. This particular government debit, which Meier says is called the UW Trustee’s General Obligation bond, are "secured by federal mineral royalties," S&P Global Ratings wrote.

The company raised its outlook to stable from negative and affirmed its rating of "AA-" on the facilities improvement revenue bonds. Bonds rated "AA" are considered investment grade, and as having "very strong capacity to meet financial commitments," S&P says.

"The stable outlook reflects an improved outlook for state oil and natural gas federal mineral royalties, due to higher oil and natural gas prices and production, following a prior period of depressed prices which has strengthened historical and projected debt service coverage," S&P wrote.

On Friday, UW had no statement in response to the ratings action, a spokesperson said.