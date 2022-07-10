Fredonia Man Charged After Leading Police on Dirt Bike Pursuit

A report of an unwanted person in Silver Creek late Wednesday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a village resident. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street just before 6:00 PM. An investigation determined that 34-year-old Jonathan Cuthbert allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another person. Deputies add that during the incident, Cuthbert damaged property that did not belong to him. He was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment. He will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Cattaraugus County. The female teenager, who resides at the Randolph Children’s Home, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, stemming from a stolen vehicle case on July 8. She was arraigned at the Cattaraugus County Youth Part Court […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Just after midnight Wednesday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious man with a backpack allegedly trying to break into Meadowbrook Square businesses. Deputies say upon arrival they located Christopher Sacco of Buffalo inside a business with an open back...
Two men are facing numerous drug-related charges after they were found passed out in a car Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to check on the well-being of two men inside a car that was idling on Lakeview Avenue and found 41-year-old Shaun Ellison of Forestville and 31-year-old Benjamin Gray of Cassadaga inside. During the investigation, officers found about 75 grams of methamphetamine, 14.4 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of naloxone, and other items inside the car. Ellison and Gray were arrested and charged with one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of 3rd- and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both also face multiple counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. Ellison and Gray were both taken to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.
A Jamestown man is facing a handful of charges following an ATV crash in the Town of Cherry Creek on July 4th. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses who stated that the ATV operator fled into the woods. After a thorough search, deputies located 40-year-old Brian Erickson. An investigation found that Erickson was allegedly operating the ATV on a public roadway without proper registration and without a license, and that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Erickson was charged with unregistered ATV, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and DWI. He was released with tickets to appear in Cherry Creek Town Court.
JAMESTOWN – The wake for a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Captain who died in a tragic boating incident on Chautauqua Lake last weekend is happening Thursday. Friends, family and law enforcement from across the region are invited to Lind Funeral Home on West Third Street in Jamestown on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. to remember the life of Captain David Bentley ahead of a funeral service on Friday.
A Jamestown man has been sentenced to time in federal prison following his conviction on charges stemming from an investigation into drug trafficking in the Jamestown area. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Wednesday that 59-year-old Alfredo Diaz was sentenced to five years and 10 months behind bars for possession with intent to distribute, and to distribute fentanyl. Diaz pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2020. In April 2020, investigators conducted three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Diaz. On May 13, 2020, searches were conducted at Diaz's residence at 741 East 2nd Street and a storage unit he used. Inside the residence, investigators found approximately $8,000 in cash, as well as drug distribution paraphernalia, including glassine bags and a digital scale. In the storage unit, a black 2016 Cadillac SRX SUV registered to Diaz and approximately $44,075 in cash were seized. The vehicle also contained a digital scale and packaging material. Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Jamestown Police Department, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the Ellicott Town Police Department, and State Police.
Earlier this year, on March 29, 2022, a spectacular cross-city police chase and gun battle left multiple cars damaged, 3 police officers shot, and the suspect in critical condition after crashing and being hit by return gunfire from officers. The ending of that shootout was caught on video by a...
SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In 1976, 22-year-old Judith Threlkeld was walking home on Central Avenue, after leaving the Anderson-Lee Library in Silver Creek, when she was last seen. At the time, she was wearing blue jeans, a khaki shirt, a blue sweater, a navy blue suede coat, snow...
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 22-year-old man from Buffalo is dead after a shooting on Pine Avenue Tuesday night. Niagara Falls Police said they found the man lying in the street on Pine Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers performed life-saving measures at...
Update: Pennsylvania State Police are reporting as of 2 p.m. Wednesday the teen has been found safe. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Erie. According to PSP, police are searching for Dorismar Saldana, 15, of Erie. She is believed to be a runaway. Police report she was last […]
Part of of W. 26th St. in the City of Erie was shut down for a while Wednesday morning after a vehicle hit a utility pole. It happened about 8 a.m. between Raspberry and Elmwood Ave. The crash, which involved a Jeep Compass, brought down the pole, and wires were...
The Erie County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was hospitalized after he was overcome by fentanyl exposure in the Town of North Collins late Monday night. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway in the area of Belcher Road and New Oregon Road, where they saw a vehicle in a ditch, an unresponsive female in the front seat, and syringes on the floor. Deputies were able to get the female's attention, and she exited the vehicle. Deputy Bartholomew came across multiple syringes in her belongings while he was searching for her identification, and shortly after that, he began kneeling on the ground in discomfort. Deputies learned that there was fentanyl in the vehicle, and that Bartholomew was exposed to the substance. North Collins EMS personnel administered two doses of Narcan to Bartholomew, and he was transported to a Buffalo hospital for evaluation and further treatment. He was released Tuesday morning. The passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Megan Duncan, was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries she suffered in the crash. Duncan, who has outstanding warrants out of the Town of Amherst, will be released to police custody following her treatment.
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston police are investigating an apparent accident involving a truck and motorcycle Tuesday morning. The crash appears to be in front of Lewiston Fire Company Station 2 on Saunders Settlement Road. Mercy Flight ambulance crews have responded. No word yet on how many people were...
Firefighters from 10 area departments were called out to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Chautauqua. Crews from Hartfield, Dewittville, Mayville, Chautauqua, Stockton, Brocton, Cassadaga, Ellery Center, Sherman and Portland responded to 5989 Stockton-Hartfield Road at about 2:30 PM and were joined by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. County fire investigators determined that the blaze was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette coming into contact with combustible materials on the back porch. The Sheriff's Office says none of the occupants were home at the time of the fire.
BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Brant man was arrested and an officer suffered injuries following a high-speed chase and an altercation with the officer. Early Monday morning, an officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued but ended it when the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. […]
A Jamestown man was arrested after police responded to a report of an altercation in Frewsburg late Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police were called to a location on North Pearl Street shortly after 5:30 PM, and an investigation found that 38-year-old Darryl Cavness allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact. Deputies add that he was also in violation of an order of protection. Cavness was charged with 1st-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and he was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
TONAWANDA, NY – A 39-year-old Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to sending explicit messages and images to a child. According to a press release by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of Town of Tonawanda pleaded guilty on Friday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor). As part of the plea, the defendant resigned his New York State teaching licenses.
