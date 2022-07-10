Cheyenne Transit Program to be closed on Wednesday, July 27

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Transit Program will close for a day due to Cheyenne Day, the city has announced.

On Wednesday, July 27, the point-to-point bus service's office will be closed, according to Friday's news release. And, it said, "No buses will run."

Also on that day, some other government-related operations will be closed. For instance, according to the website of Laramie County Community College, LCCC's Cheyenne campus also will be closed for Cheyenne Day.

Cheyenne Day often features a number of festivities, and is the day in the middle of Cheyenne Frontier Days when Laramie County residents are encouraged to get out and enjoy the event.