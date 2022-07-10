ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Transit Program to be closed on Wednesday, July 27

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Transit Program will close for a day due to Cheyenne Day, the city has announced.

On Wednesday, July 27, the point-to-point bus service's office will be closed, according to Friday's news release. And, it said, "No buses will run."

Also on that day, some other government-related operations will be closed. For instance, according to the website of Laramie County Community College, LCCC's Cheyenne campus also will be closed for Cheyenne Day.

Cheyenne Day often features a number of festivities, and is the day in the middle of Cheyenne Frontier Days when Laramie County residents are encouraged to get out and enjoy the event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Lack Of Liquor Licenses Killing Wyoming Communities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne has “Floated the Keg”! In common speak this means the keg is empty or the party is over. For those of you who are following City Council meeting you realized we are “Tapped” out of even our Bar and Grill licenses at this point. That’s right, no potential growth in this sector. I have heard of two businesses in the last two weeks that wanted to expand in Cheyenne and we have to tell them no.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Governor, Cheney react to HF Sinclair layoff report

CHEYENNE, Wyo. ⁠— HF Sinclair Corp. laid off nearly 100 employees at its Sinclair refinery Tuesday, radio station Bigfoot 99 reported Wednesday. While the company has neither confirmed or denied the layoffs, state and federal government officials are reacting to the news. “I am troubled to learn of...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Traffic
Laramie Live

COMMUNITY UPDATE: Pair of Cows Loose in Laramie

Two cows were spotted loose from their pasture in Laramie today. The cattle were seen wandering off the 3rd Street exit, headed west at around 10:30 a.m. The cattle appear to be a calf and cow pair. The cattle have been contained and are safely secured in a temporary pen...
LARAMIE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Wyoming has $100M in unclaimed property – is any of it yours?

An unexpected financial windfall might be waiting for you in Cheyenne. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office is holding nearly $100 million in unpaid claims. The state paid out more than $15.2 million in money and securities during the fiscal year that ended June 30th. More money came in during that time.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lccc
KGAB AM 650

Laramie Animal Welfare Society Makes Huge Announcement

The Laramie Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) has some big news to share with the surrounding community. The non-profit took to their social media to make the big announcement that has been making the rounds in the form of rumors recently. LAWS took to their Facebook page to announce they are...
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

13 planes divert to Cheyenne Regional Airport on Sunday night

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne regional airport found themselves with some unexpected visitors last night, with multiple planes in the area facing diversions. Around 13 aircrafts made a stop in the capital city last nigh due to inclement weather preventing them from reaching their intended destination. Some flights...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to spray spruce trees this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division announced today that it will be spraying spruce trees in the city this week. This is done to prevent Ips beetle infestations at the city parks and properties. The trunks and larger branches of the trees will be sprayed on calm...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Kidnapped 150-Pound Sinclair Dinosaur Returned; Cheyenne Family Thanks Community For Support

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stuart Flynn and his wife, Buffy, have only had Dino the Sinclair dinosaur in their yard for about 18 months. But in that time, he’s become an icon in their north Cheyenne neighborhood, regularly a subject of photographs and selfies. Dino (like the name of the Flintstones’ pet dinosaur) is a green aluminum statue apatosaurus weighing about 150 pounds.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Cheyenne Post

Renee Middleton New Executive Director of Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation

Cheyenne Frontier Days, Inc. has named Renée Middleton, to the Executive Director position for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation. Renée has a long history of involvement with CFD. She carried State flags for Saddle Tramps in the parades and Grand Entries and was a long-time member of the CFD Public Relations committee which serves both the media and the public. Most recently, she has served on the CFD Board of Directors and the CFD Foundation Board.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 Unofficially Starts this Weekend

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 will unofficially get underway on Saturday, July 16 with rodeo qualifying events. In the words of a Monday news release from CFD, the "Daddy of 'em all":. "is a modified, tournament-style format. Timed events will have qualifying rounds to make it into the rodeo performances beginning...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Another Cheyenne Restaurant Forced To Close It’s Doors

This is one of those shots to the gut where you didn't really see something like this coming. I mean, this was really a staple of Cheyenne eateries and it will surely be missed. I know I've seen a lot of people disappointed and sad that they won't be able to get a great sandwich from this place again.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

16-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl Listed As Missing Person

A 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was last seen on June 28 is listed as a missing person on a missing persons website operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Wyoming Missing Persons has this entry for Amy Emily Ortiz:. ''Missing Person, June 28, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Amy Emily...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Colony of bees removed from Cheyenne home

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Bees are a crucial part of the world’s ecosystem. They pollinate the plants that humans and animals eat, and without them, food would be much more scarce. What happens when bees find a home inside the walls of your house though? Don’t kill...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Fatal Crash on I-80 Near Laramie

On July 10, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 334 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:30 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2007 Ford Escape was headed east on Interstate 80 when the vehicle exited the left side of the...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy