Wisconsin State

Feeling humid Monday, chance for showers & storms

By Chad Roethlisberger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A few showers and storms will move through the area during the evening and overnight. Humidity will be on the rise thanks...

T-storm chances increasing Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Rain chances tomorrow, but looking picture perfect today. High pressure is in the forecast Thursday which means plenty of sunshine and maybe just some fair weather clouds. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with low humidity!
Beautiful weather Thursday before the heat and humidity returns

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: High pressure to our north will keep our weather quiet tonight under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be light out of the northeast as lows cool into the 50s with comfortable humidity. Thursday: Look for another mostly sunny...
Another chance of t-storms Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Out the door you’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as Tuesday morning is expected to stay dry. We won’t be as lucky through the late afternoon and evening with more thunderstorm chances. Plan on a slightly humid day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. NW winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Lower humidity and cooler air returns Wednesday

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Showers this evening will come to an end and we’ll be left with some cloud cover early Wednesday. Areas of patchy fog will be possible early in the day followed by lots of sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the middle 70s away from the lakeshore. You’ll also feel lower humidity return throughout the day.
Storm damage impacts Wisconsin insurance companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
Full Buck Moon Is A Supermoon: When To Watch In Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Wisconsinites who love dreamy pursuits like staring at the moon on a summer night will be in for a treat early next week with the full buck moon. The July supermoon will be the biggest and brightest of the year. It’s set to reach peak illumination at 1:39 pm on Wednesday, but it will be well below the horizon when that happens. To see it rise, plan on looking toward the southeast sky just before sunset. The moon will rise that evening around 7:42 pm.
LIST: Pet-friendly places in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – For some families, their pet is like a child, and being able to bring the furbaby to different places can be daunting. To help with that, here is a list of known pet-friendly places in northeast Wisconsin you can bring your four-legged friend to visit. If...
Wild Parsnip Continues to Spread in Wisconsin

Wild Parsnip, Pastinaca sativa, is an invasive member of the carrot family that continues to spread into unmanaged areas throughout Wisconsin. It likes to grow in sunny, grassy areas along roadsides, railroads, and field borders but is not limited to these conditions. Primary means of spread is by seed that can be moved long distances while mowing roadsides after the plant sets seed.
Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
Local veteran opens northeast Wisconsin’s first Teriyaki Madness

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new restaurant to try? Well, Teriyaki Madness in Oshkosh is now open to the public and customers can come and ‘experience the madness’. Teriyaki Madness is a popular restaurant franchise with locations across the country, and now northeast Wisconsin has...
County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
Pickle Cotton Candy & Gummy Bear Brats? 2022 Wisconsin State Fair has eccentric cuisine

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 80 brand new items were added to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair’s food menu, some of which might appeal to those with curious tastebuds. State fairs across the country always seem to bring out the wild side when it comes to food as attendees can find anything deep-fried, on a stick or covered in bacon. 2022 does not appear to be any different for Wisconsin.
This Is Wisconsin's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
