Board of Public Utilities scales back hours on 2nd Wednesday of each month

 4 days ago
Board of Public Utilities hours.

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne's sewer and water agency plans to continue its reduced hours on one Wednesday each month for the rest of the year, so that other work can be done internally during those times.

The Board of Public Utilities said that there are "reduced operating hours" on "every second Wednesday of the month." This is to accommodate "system upgrade training," according to a June 30 BOPU news release.

The upshot is that "customers visiting, or calling," the agency on those days, which include this coming Wednesday, can only do so from 9 a.m. to noon. Those are the operating hours for the BOPU lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave. and for customer service at 307-637-6460.

However, the organization reminded people that its "crews will continue to respond to water main breaks, sewer back-ups, and other emergency water and sewer situations at 307-637-6471."

"BOPU thanks customers for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause."

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

