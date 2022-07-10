ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch PepsiCo for signs of slowing consumer spending. Delta might warn about weak demand as ticket prices rise. JPMorgan will provide clues about savings levels heading into a potential recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Stocks fall as JPMorgan warning helps send banks lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as JPMorgan Chase opened the latest round of corporate earnings for big banks with weak results and a warning about the economy. Wall Street is also assessing the latest government reports showing that inflation remains hot and shows no signs of cooling, even as central banks try to loosen its grip on businesses and consumers by hiking interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 11.40 points, or 0.3%, to 3,790.38. Nearly three out of every four stocks in the benchmark index finished in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.62 points, or 0.5%, to 30,630.17. The Nasdaq rose 3.60 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,251.19. Banks had some of the biggest losses and weighed heavily on the market. JPMorgan Chase fell 3.5% after reporting a sharp drop in earnings for its latest quarter, falling short of forecasts. CEO Jamie Dimon stuck by his warning earlier this summer that a “hurricane” may be headed for the economy.
Motley Fool

2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Market Recovers

Recession fears are high, which has investors leery of bank stocks. Canadian banks, like Toronto-Dominion and Bank of Montreal, have proven resilient to recessions.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just days ago, investors toasted a winning week in the markets as stocks attempted to crawl out of a big hole left by the worst first half for equities in five decades. Things have fallen off this week, however, as June inflation numbers came in hotter than expected, prompting concerns on Wall Street that the Fed would raise rates in an even more aggressive way this month. Futures were down across the board before the bell Thursday morning, while markets digested the first big bank earnings reports.
Motley Fool

Why Nio Shares Plunged Monday

An independent committee was formed at the recommendation of Nio management to look into short-seller allegations. Another COVID-19 scare also has Chinese manufacturing stocks down today.
#Stock#Earnings Reports#Investment Banking#Interest Rates#Delta Airlines#Jpmorgan Chase#Pepsico
Motley Fool

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Real Estate Investment Trusts must pay out at least 90% of their earnings as dividends. Companies with a decent history of raising their dividends may very well continue to do so in the future. There is a risk that dividends could get cut, particularly if a company's yield looks too...
Motley Fool

Why Delta Air Lines Is Leading the Entire Airline Sector Down Today

Delta's earnings missed expectations, and the company said it is taking a knife to its schedule to try to solve operational issues. The airline did say that demand is holding up well -- a sign that inflation isn't eating into travel plans. The industry's issues are going to take time...
Motley Fool

Why Markel Stock Dropped Today

Financial stocks took a hit Thursday after JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley missed earnings estimates. The bad news sparked recession fears, as Bank of America analysts lowered the price target for the S&P 500.
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Fell Today on Earnings Jitters

Large U.S. banks began reporting earnings this morning. Investors are now wondering how large of a rate hike may be coming at the Federal Reserve's next meeting later this month.
Motley Fool

Why Hecla Mining and Top Gold and Silver Stocks Plunged Thursday

The U.S. dollar continues to appreciate against major currencies even as inflation creeps higher. The two factors could pull gold and silver prices in the opposite directions. A slowdown in the economy, though, could help gold and silver stocks rebound.
Motley Fool

Why Alibaba Stock Crashed on Thursday

Chinese officials are looking into a far-reaching data breach that affected as many as 1 billion citizens. The data was stored on the Alibaba cloud, putting the company in the crosshairs of a government investigation.
Motley Fool

Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Falling This Week

Management is moving quickly to right-size the company's manufacturing footprint after sales fell 24% last quarter. Investors are taking this as a sign of continued weakness for sales in the near term. But the move to outsource manufacturing will significantly reduce operating costs.
Motley Fool

Why Canoo Stock Is Up Big Again Today

Canoo's stock nearly doubled earlier this week after it announced a deal with Walmart, and got another boost today on news the U.S. Army would evaluate its tech. Investors should be warned that the deals are non-binding, and in the case of Walmart come with some strings attached. This is...
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Citigroup Are Falling Today

Major banks saw disappointing investment-banking revenue, which is also a big business for Citigroup.
Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $21,625 in These 3 Surprising Dividend Stocks

Amid stock price declines, Intel's dividend yield could reach record levels.
Motley Fool

Why EV Charging Stocks Are Down Today

Inflation is red hot, and interest rates are rising faster than ever this year. Investors fear the effect this will have on the economy -- and on speculative EV stocks, in particular. At the same time, sirens just went off that may signal a dramatic increase in the potential for...
Motley Fool

Why Airbnb Stock Got Evicted Today

Two Wall Street banks cut their price targets on Airbnb stock today, sending the stock tumbling. The good news: At today's new and improved stock price, Airbnb stock is starting to look cheap.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

Few consumers would miss GameStop if it disappeared tomorrow. AMC leads its industry but faces a narrowing competitive moat.
Motley Fool

No Lie, These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

Dividend stocks are companies that pay a portion of their profits back to shareholders. Choosing the right stocks is critical to maximizing your dividends. Healthy companies make for the strongest long-term investments.
Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Annual Passive Income? These 2 Sizzling Stocks Stand Out

VICI Properties benefits from operating in an industry where its tenants always win. Medical Properties Trust is the landlord to hospitals, which is one of the stickiest business models on the planet. Splitting $16,800 between these two stocks would produce $1,000 in annual dividend income.
