ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Crews remain at scene of Aberdeen recycling fire

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at an Aberdeen recycling facility. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said three pumps and about 15 crew were carrying out damping down operations. The fire broke out...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rotherham: Firefighters continue to battle recycling blaze

Firefighters are still dealing with a blaze at a recycling centre in Rotherham. Crews were called to the industrial site in Ginhouse Lane, off Greasbrough Road, shortly after 11:00 BST on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said. One man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for burn injuries.
CARS
BBC

Larne bonfire: Man dies after falling from a height

A man in his 30s has died after an accident while helping to build a bonfire at a site in County Antrim, police have said. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it had responded to reports a man had fallen from a height. It happened at the Antiville bonfire...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Water supplies hit as crews tackle Aberdeen recycling plant fire

Firefighters were still at the scene of a fire at an Aberdeen recycling facility almost 24 hours after the centre went up in flames. Emergency services were called to the Suez recycling centre in Altens industrial estate at 16:37 on Friday. The blaze was extinguished by 22:00 but took hold...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Woman, 82, dies in two-car crash in Aberdeenshire

An 82-year-old woman has died and another pensioner left seriously injured after a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire. The accident happened on the A90 Ellon to Peterhead road, north of Hatton, just after 11:00. The woman, who was driving a red Dacia Sandero, died at the scene. A 76-year-old female passenger...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wilkinson
BBC

Firefighters rescue calf at Boldon Flats Nature Reserve

A calf which had become stuck in mud has been rescued by firefighters. Crews were called to Boldon Flats Nature Reserve on Tuesday after being called by a worried passer-by. The animal was sedated by a vet before crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) used a lance to loosen the sludge before lifting the animal out, as temperatures topped 23C (73F).
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Laindon: Man found with gun under bed is jailed

A man has been jailed for six years after a loaded handgun was found hidden under his bed in a caravan. Gjekson Pusi, of Hartington Street, Derby, was arrested on 23 May after police discovered a Glock pistol with ammunition in Laindon, Essex. He admitted possession of a handgun and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dumfries town centre regeneration project officially starts

Work has officially started on the first phase of a £7.2m town centre regeneration project in Dumfries. The Midsteeple Quarter scheme will bring buildings on the High Street back into use as homes and business units. A funding package is now in place with about half the money coming...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Cove#Accident#Montrose#Altens#Suez Recycling
BBC

Plans for Herefordshire wetland habitat given go-ahead

Plans to create a new wetland habitat for birds and insects have been given the green light. Herefordshire Wildlife Trust bought land at Oak Tree Farm, between Dinmore Hill and the River Lugg, near Bodenham, in 2020. It submitted plans to re-profile the site to create "scrapes" for holding seasonal...
U.K.
BBC

Hampshire home-to-school SEND transport scheme scrapped

Plans to scrap transport for children with special needs between home and school have been approved by a council. Hampshire County Council currently picks up 12,000 youngsters from their homes and takes them to school. The council said it would save £986,000 by using dedicated pick-up and drop-off points allowing...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Molten metal sprayed on cars in botched lamppost repairs

Molten metal was sprayed over cars during a botched repair of a lamppost in Bristol, leaving residents £15,000 out of pocket. Council contractors were attempting to remove the top of a lamppost with an angle grinder which sprayed the cars. After waiting nine months, Wingfield Road residents have still...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Glasgow bar Broadcast shuts for improvements after staff complaint

A Glasgow bar has closed to fix health, safety and contractual issues raised in a complaint by staff. Eleven employees at Broadcast on Sauchiehall Street signed a letter last week listing more than 50 issues. Unite the union said that within a week, two new employees were dismissed - but...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
BBC

Seven held in modern slavery investigation in Sheffield

Seven people have been arrested as part of an investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking. Four men and three woman, aged between 32 and 66, were arrested by officers who targeted addresses in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police said three women, aged between 39 and 48, had been identified as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Nantucket hotel fire likely caused by smoking materials

NANTUCKET - The massive fire at the historic Veranda House bed & breakfast on Nantucket Saturday was most likely sparked by "improper disposal of smoking materials," fire officials say.State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, along with Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen Murphy and Police Chief William Pittman, said Monday investigators figured out that the fire started under the front porch, which is where hotel trash was stored.The inn's alarm system was working but it was not required to have sprinklers as it was a historic building that dated back to the 1600s.   "This fire was first reported at about 6:45 Saturday morning,...
NANTUCKET, MA
connect-bridgeport.com

Motorcycle Accident on July 4 Requires Medical Flight

Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department confirmed that shortly after 6 p.m. (6:12 p.m.) on July 4 they responded to a single. motorcylce accident on U.S. Route 33 East near Middle Mountain. According to a press release from the department, deputies arrived on scene and found Stephen Blackburn had...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
BBC

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital unable to discharge 180 patients

A senior hospital nurse said she could not discharge 180 patients due to a lack of "care and support" at home. Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said among the people that did not need to be in hospital was a patient who had been there for 145 days. Claire Fare,...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Fatal house fire started by child playing with lighter - inquest

A house fire which killed a mother-of-two was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter, an inquest has found. Chloe Doggett was staying at a house in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf on 21 September 2021. The 28-year-old tried to escape the blaze through a bedroom window but was...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Heysham cycle lane: Son's campaign boost after dad's crash

A man whose father was seriously hurt when he was knocked off his bicycle is celebrating a "huge step" in a campaign for a new cycle lane in the area. Mark Bryan, 61, was cycling on the Bay Gateway road in Heysham, Lancashire, when he was hit by a lorry in 2018.
CYCLING
BBC

Pembroke Dock: Inquest into sea death of boy, 11, opens

An inquest into the death of an 11-year old boy after an incident off the Pembrokeshire coast has been opened. Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, was rescued from the sea at West Angle Bay on 1 July. The inquest was told that at 21:00 BST, the coastguard was alerted to...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Wrexham man died in hospital bed after oxygen disconnected

A former teacher's death was "hastened" after the oxygen tube to his mask became disconnected while he was in hospital, an inquest has heard. James Johnson, 83, went into Wrexham Maelor Hospital with Covid pneumonia on 3 January 2021 and was one of eight patients within three bays. On 13...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy