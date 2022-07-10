Crews remain at scene of Aberdeen recycling fire

NANTUCKET - The massive fire at the historic Veranda House bed & breakfast on Nantucket Saturday was most likely sparked by "improper disposal of smoking materials," fire officials say.State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, along with Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen Murphy and Police Chief William Pittman, said Monday investigators figured out that the fire started under the front porch, which is where hotel trash was stored.The inn's alarm system was working but it was not required to have sprinklers as it was a historic building that dated back to the 1600s. "This fire was first reported at about 6:45 Saturday morning,...

