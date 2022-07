Former President Donald Trump’s third bid for the White House appears to be a matter of when, not if, according to multiple recent reports. Politico recently reported that Trump has been discussing the timing of his announcement with “some of his wealthiest and highest-profile supporters” at recent dinners. The Washington Post recently reported that some of Trump’s closest advisers have been pushing him to abide by historic norms of announcing a presidential bid after the midterm election cycle to avoid blame if Republicans underperform, while others have been pushing for an earlier bid to scare off rivals amid signs of weakening support among Republican voters.

ELECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO