Copper prices, seen as economic barometer for centuries, give recession warning

By Zachary Halaschak, Economics Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomists look at the price of copper as an indicator that the economy is at risk of recession, and it is flashing red. While not as commonly talked about as other economic metrics, such as the unemployment rate or yield curves, copper has proven over centuries to be a procyclical commodity,...

FOXBusiness

Janet Yellen warns US inflation is 'unacceptably high' after June data shocker

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday the U.S. faces "unacceptably high" levels of inflation and pledged that bringing down rising prices is the biggest priority for the Biden administration after another searing-hot inflation report. "Inflation is unacceptably high, and that's something that's evident from Wednesday's report," Yellen said during...
The Associated Press

Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier, the latest painful reminder that inflation is running hot through the American economy. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the U.S. producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose at the fastest pace since hitting a record 11.6% in March. Last month’s jump in wholesale inflation was led by energy prices, which soared 54% from a year earlier. But even excluding food and energy prices, which can swing wildly from month to month, producer prices in June jumped 8.2% from June 2021. On a month-to-month basis, wholesale inflation rose 1.1% from May to June, also the biggest jump since March. Thursday’s report on wholesale prices came a day after the Labor Department reported that surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted consumer inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981.
CBS Boston

Inflation hit 9.1% in June, highest rate in more than 40 years

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year record in June, with consumer prices increasing 9.1% over the last 12 months, the Labor Department said Wednesday. It's the fastest increase in prices since November 1981, and above what economists had expected. The increases were broad-based: Rent, new and used vehicles, car insurance and medical care all rose in June, the government report said.
Campbell Harvey
Paul Volcker
US News and World Report

Bank of Canada Again Hikes Inflation Forecast, Eyes Slower Growth but No Recession

OTTAWA, July 13 (Reuters)- The Bank of Canada on Wednesday dramatically upped its near-term inflation forecasts and said there was an increased risk of higher price gains becoming entrenched, as it slashed its growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023. The central bank now expects inflation to average 7.2% in 2022,...
NBC News

U.S. inflation rises to 9.1% in June, highest peak since 1981

The U.S. is facing the highest inflation in 41 years. Inflation ballooned to 9.1 percent over the same month last year. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again this month. Economists worry that to bring inflation under control, the Federal Reserve may have to engineer a recession.July 13, 2022.
Daily Mail

Inflation is set to hit new four-decade high of 8.8% in June: Rising housing costs to blame but White House will downplay jump because tumbling gas prices are not taken into account

Inflation is set to hit a four-decade high of 8.8 per cent when the latest figures are released on today, although there are hopes that the real figure has already peaked, with gas prices coming down in July. White House aides have downplayed the record-busting figures expected for Wednesday's Consumer...
Fortune

The economy probably just plunged into a recession, according to a real-time data tracker used by a key Federal Reserve bank

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There’s been no shortage of recession predictions so far this year, with everyone from JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to billionaire investor Carl Icahn warning of the potential for an imminent economic downturn.
Daily Montanan

U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high in June, but Biden points to decreasing gas prices

WASHINGTON — U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high for June as prices for gas, food and rent increased, according to the latest Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. Consumer prices for all items increased 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June compared to last year, the biggest year-to-year increase since the […] The post U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high in June, but Biden points to decreasing gas prices appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CNBC

Oil steadies as China COVID fears face tight supply concerns

Oil prices were little changed on Monday as markets balanced an expected drop in demand due to mass testing for COVID-19 in China against ongoing concerns over tight supply. Brent futures added 0.07%, ending the dat ay $107.10 per barrel , while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled 0.67% lower at $104.09 per barrel.
Motley Fool

Do Retirees Need to Worry About a Recession?

A recession could hit seniors, too. During a recession, unemployment numbers can rise. While retirees may not have to worry about job loss, they should make sure they're set up to weather a storm. For months now, many financial experts have been sounding recession warnings. And recent actions on the...
CNBC

The Philippines faces pressure to hike rates as peso weakens, inflation persists, economist says

While the Philippines will see very strong growth in the first half of the financial year, an economist predicted higher inflation will likely weigh on the second half. A weakening peso, a widening current account deficit and rising inflation will put pressure on the Philippine central bank to hike interest rates when it meets on Aug. 18, says Nicholas Mapa, senior economist covering the Philippines at financial company ING.
US News and World Report

U.S. Firms See Growing Signs of Slowdown as Inflation Persists, Fed Survey Shows

(Reuters) - The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace in from mid-May through mid-July, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday, as the central bank's newly-aggressive actions to curb inflation running at a more than 40-year-high continued to have an impact. The Fed released its latest temperature check on...
US News and World Report

Economy Slowing, Recession Concerns Rising, Fed’s ‘Beige Book’ Finds

The U.S. economy remains in an expansion but is experiencing notable signs of a slowdown over the past month with recession concerns rising, according to the Federal Reserve’s “beige book” survey released Wednesday. “Economic activity expanded at a modest pace, on balance, since mid-May; however, several Districts...
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: We're on the front end of recession

So many people, I suspect, agree with Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who seems to expect that inflation has peaked, and it's on the way down and our troubles are virtually over. KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: We expect the headline number, which includes gas and food, to be highly elevated, mainly because...
