SUPER JUNIOR have returned with their newest single, ‘Mango’, the title track off the first volume of their 11th full-length album ‘The Road: Keep On Going’. The track dropped on July 12 along with the album and the single’s accompanying video treatment. The new visual follows the nine members of the band as they navigate a mysterious retro-themed hotel with a set of keys marked by a mango keychain in hand, as they search for its matching room.

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO