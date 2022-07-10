Cringe As You Watch a Modified Nissan 240SX Take a Beating

The Integra Type R was sold under the Acura badge in the late 1990s and was the top-spec variant of the Integra lineup. Unfortunately, it arrived in the U.S. about two years after its global launch, where it was sold under the Honda badging. However, unlike the JDM-spec Integra Type R, the U.S.-spec hatchback had a different front fascia design and was the only Type R badged Integra ever sold in America. Being the pinnacle of the Integra lineup, the Type R was powerful and came with loads of electronic goodies, just like other Acura cars. Thankfully, there is a 2001 example of the Integra Type R, which is up for auction on Bring a Trailer. It is the final production year model before Acura pulled the plug on the Type R program in the U.S.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO