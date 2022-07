The Government should formally apologise to unmarried women who were “railroaded” into unwanted adoptions between the 1950s and 1970s, MPs and peers have said.The Joint Committee on Human Rights said it acknowledges the “grave wrong” done to mothers and their children who “still live with the legacy of suffering”.An estimated 185,000 children were taken away from unmarried mothers and adopted between 1949 and 1976 in England and Wales.Women and girls who became pregnant outside of marriage were seen as having shamed themselves, and families and institutions such as schools and churches in many cases sent mothers away from their homes...

POLITICS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO