TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) have announced the final portion of the milestone payments of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 1 project winners have been completed. We’ve seen tremendous progress on all the projects building on TRON. Thank you to all the applicants who submitted their projects in the first season of the TRON Grand Hackathon, and another congratulation to the project winners in all four tracks in Web3, NFT, DeFi, and GameFi.

CRYPTO ・ 2 DAYS AGO