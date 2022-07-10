McLaughlin announces candidacy for Minnesota Senate District 7

Emily Law - Flom Designs and Photography

HIBBING — Chisholm native and long-time Hibbing resident, Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin has announced her candidacy for Minnesota Senate District 7, seeking to fill the seat that is being vacated by long-time Senator David Tomassoni. McLaughlin will run in the August 9 DFL primary, with the general election set for November 8.

“Growing up on the Iron Range, the values of working hard, smart, and together; giving back to community; and standing up for what’s right were instilled in me. Those values, along with our region’s strong tradition of labor, mining, education, and hope for a brighter tomorrow, are in my blood,” McLaughlin said.

“I am running because I believe in people and passionate public service over politics and partisanship. As a State Senator by and for the people, my votes on the Senate floor will belong entirely to the people of the Iron Range and the Northland,” McLaughlin said. “It’s time all the people of the Northland have a meaningful say, not just a very select few. My name is on the ballot, but a vote for me is a vote for all of us and all of our communities.” By the time of her May 31 candidacy filing, party endorsement conventions had concluded, and many union endorsements had already been decided. “If we’re ever going to break through this gridlock and heal from the political polarization, we need to elect public servants, not politicians. The great people of the Northland deserve a highly qualified person of integrity in the Minnesota Senate who represents our values, uplifts our voices, works collaboratively, and gets the work done that matters to all of us. That’s why I’m running, and I would be humbled to earn your vote on August 9.”

To learn more, please visit KimforMNSenate.com or Facebook.com/KimforSD7.

Editor’s Note: Look for candidate Q & A’s in upcoming editions of the Mesabi Tribune