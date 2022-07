Looks like Geely wants to get in on the EV pickup fun. It is launching a new brand called Radar Auto, and its first vehicle—the RD6 that's based off the same architecture as the Lotus Eletre—will arrive later in 2022. The brand will build more than just trucks; Radar and Geely have plans for SUVs and "lifestyle vehicles" like ATVs in its future. Despite it being a truck and SUV brand, there is a small catch to Radar: its products will only be available in China, for now.

